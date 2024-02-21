State Route 24 funding removed from proposed state budget

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — Mesa resident Ernie Chavez is no stranger to State Route 24 in the southeast Valley. He's been driving on it since the stretch from Loop 202 to Williams Field Road was completed in April of 2022.

"Supposedly, they opened [the freeway] to be able to make the traffic flow faster," Chavez stated.

He normally drives from Signal Butte Road to Loop 202, which in the middle of the day only takes five minutes to drive.

During morning and evening rush hour, however, Chavez said it can take up to an hour.

Several drivers have voiced their frustration on the new highway that's partially done. When finished, it will run from Loop 202 to Ironwood Drive in Pinal County.

$87.5 million in funding for State Route 24 was part of last year's approved state budget, but because of budgetary shortfalls, Governor Hobbs' current budget proposal removes the funding.

Queen Creek's mayor, Julia Wheatley, told ABC15 that the ordeal has been frustrating because they've been waiting on funds since last summer.

"There were funds promised and they're not being delivered," Mayor Wheatley stated. "There's no plan moving forward for that funding."

The pain is likely to continue for the fastest-growing community in the state, but Mayor Wheatley is hopeful that the final approved budget will include funding for State Route 24.

"I can't let my mind go there because I will fight tooth and nail to make sure that we get what was promised," she stated. "There's just too much at stake to not continue to invest."

Mayor Wheatley told ABC15 that she hasn't received a response from Governor Hobbs after sending several correspondence letters to her office.

We reached out to the Governor's Office for comment but have yet to hear back.