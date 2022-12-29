State Rep. Lorenzo Sierra announces cancer diagnosis, urges others to get tested

AVONDALE, AZ — State Representative Lorenzo Sierra of Legislative District 19, Avondale, announced he has prostate cancer.

In a statement released Thursday, Sierra announced his diagnosis following a series of tests at Cancer Treatment Centers of America.

VIDEO IN PLAYER: In October 2020, Rep. Sierra was hospitalized with COVID-19 and was treated at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Maryland.

Thank you to the @AZHouseDems for releasing this important message about regular medical screenings for people of color. I am proud to continue my public service on the @terroshealth leadership team, where we are committed to delivering whole-person care to the underserved. pic.twitter.com/cTIfcGmL8Z — Rep. Lorenzo Sierra (@Sierra4AZ) December 29, 2022

He said he wants to raise awareness and encourage screenings and early detection.

Because of regular screening, my diagnosis was made early, offering several options for treatment. In 2023, I will undergo treatment at Cancer Treatment Centers of America. The prognosis for most people in my situation is excellent.

Early detection is key to positive outcomes. Research shows that routine cancer screenings are lower among people of color. In choosing to be public about my diagnosis and treatment, I hope to raise awareness and action among communities of color about the importance of routine medical care.

COVID couldn’t beat me and neither will this. I finish my last term in the House of Representatives with optimism and hope. I’m told my treatment should not interfere with my work as the new Vice President of Growth Strategies for Terros Health. With the love of my wife Rhonda, my family, colleagues, and community, I am determined to make a full recovery so I can continue serving the state and people I love.