St. Mary's Food Bank seeing record numbers of families needing assistance

PHOENIX — St. Mary's Food Bank wants you to "Go Orange" on Friday, Sept. 16 to raise awareness for those who are experiencing food insecurity and to remind the community that donations are desperately needed right now.

According to St. Mary's, two million people in Arizona will deal with food insecurity at some point this year. The organization told ABC15 they fed a record number of families in August and are on track to break a new record this month.

"We've seen the number of people coming to us for help," says Tom Kertis, President and CEO of St. Mary's Food Bank. "The households coming are continuing to increase. Inflation is having incredible impacts on people - the cost of fuel, the cost of rent, the cost of food - everything is costing people more and they don't have the money for food so they're coming to us for help."

If you'd like to help out and either donate or volunteer, head to their website.