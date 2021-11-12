St. Mary's Food Bank collecting Thanksgiving turkey, food donations

PHOENIX — St. Mary’s Food Bank is hosting its annual Super Saturday Turkey Drive next weekend to help feed families in need this Thanksgiving.

The pandemic has put a strain on families around the state, forcing many to worry about how to keep food on the table, let alone provide a holiday meal.

Last year, St. Mary’s distributed more than 12,000 Holiday Food Boxes in the three days leading up to Thanksgiving. The boxes provide turkey and other holiday meal items to help families have a traditional Thanksgiving.

This year, the food bank hopes to collect 10,000 donated turkeys.

When you donate on Super Saturday, Nov. 20, Albertsons and Safeway will match donations up to the first 1,000 turkeys.

On Super Saturday, volunteers will also be collecting monetary and other food donations (both perishable and non-perishable).

If you want to donate from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, visit any of the following locations:



St. Mary’s Food Bank Del Webb: 2831 N 31 st Ave, Phoenix, 85009

Ave, Phoenix, 85009 Surprise St. Mary’s Food Bank: 13050 W Elm St., Surprise, 85378



Albertsons locations:



5040 W Cactus Rd, Glendale, AZ 85304 (51 st Ave and Cactus Rd)

Ave and Cactus Rd) 11475 E Via Linda, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 (Via Linda and FLW Blvd)

6965 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85250 (Indian Bend Rd and Hayden Rd)

8950 W Bell Rd, Peoria, AZ 85382 (91 st Ave and Bell Rd)

Ave and Bell Rd) 8240 W Deer Valley Rd, Peoria, AZ 85382 (83 rd Ave and Deer Valley Rd)

Ave and Deer Valley Rd) 21001 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85050 (Tatum Blvd and Deer Valley Rd)

12970 W Indian School Rd, Litchfield Park, AZ 85340 (Indian School Rd and Dysart Rd)

Safeway locations:



520 W Osborn Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013 (7 th Ave and Osborn Rd)

Ave and Osborn Rd) 810 E Glendale Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85020 (7 th St and Glendale Ave)

St and Glendale Ave) 3800 W Happy Valley Rd, Glendale, AZ 85310 (39 th Dr and Happy Valley Rd)

Dr and Happy Valley Rd) 14696 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 (FLW Blvd and Raintree Dr)

4747 E Elliot Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85044 (48 th St and Elliot Rd)

St and Elliot Rd) 4005 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85044 (40 th St and Chandler Blvd)

St and Chandler Blvd) 20901 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 (Pima Rd and Thompson Peak Pkwy)

13440 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85022 (7 th St and Thunderbird Rd)

St and Thunderbird Rd) 10773 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 (Scottsdale Rd and Shea Blvd)

3132 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016 (32 nd St and Camelback Rd)

St and Camelback Rd) 13503 Camino del Sol, Sun City West, AZ 85375 (Camino del Sol and RH Johnson Blvd)

4750 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018 (Indian School Rd and Arcadia Dr)

20901 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale AZ 85255

3800 W Happy Valley Rd, Glendale AZ 85310

Thanksgiving turkey/food distribution will take place from Nov. 22-24. For more details, click here.

You can also donate online.