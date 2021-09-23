SRP to partner in large solar plant northwest of Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — An Arizona water and power utility has announced it will partner with a developer of large-scale solar and energy store projects in building a solar plant on private land northwest of Flagstaff.

The Salt River Project said Wednesday that the CO Bar Solar plant will be built by Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. Construction is expected to start in 2023.

It is scheduled to be operational in 2024.

The SPR said the plant will deliver 400 megawatts of renewable energy, enough power to meet the needs of 80,000 homes while offsetting 1 billion pounds of carbon dioxide emissions annually.