Officials release new sketch of girl found in suitcase in TX in 2016

MADISONVILLE, TX — Texas officials released a new sketch Thursday of a girl who was found in a suitcase in 2016 in Texas.

A little girl who was found dead in a suitcase, may be from southeast Arizona, according to The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Officials say the girl's remains were found in a black suitcase in Madisonville, Texas.

You can watch the update from Texas officials in the player below:

Authorities say she was between 2-6 years old and was found wearing a pink dress and a diaper.

"No one has stepped forward to identify the little girl now known only as “Madisonville Jane Doe," said Madison County Sheriff Travis Neeley in a 2019 blog posted on NCMEC's website.

The girl was also found with a feeding tube, officials say. Medical experts at the time believed she likely had a condition called micrognathia, which would have affected her ability to eat on her own.

On Thursday, the Madison County Sheriff's Department said the girl is no longer believed to have micrognathia, and they released a new sketch of the girl reflecting her without the condition.

Authorities say the girl was probably dead three to five months before she was found. Forensic experts believe she was Caucasian or Hispanic and had thick, dark hair. New genealogy research reveals she also had Native American lineage.

Madison County Sheriff's Department

While she was found in Texas, a pollen analysis completed on her remains suggests she was from the southwest U.S. or the adjacent region in Mexico. It's even more likely she was from southeast Arizona, officials said at the time.

Officials said Thursday that while they cannot rule out Arizona for where the girl is from, they do not have any strong leads to where the girl is from. They added they now believe she may have lineage to El Salvador.

To help identify the girl, The Madison County Sheriff's Office and NCMEC created a facial reconstruction to show what the girl may have looked like in life using a CT scan of her skull.

If you have any information, please call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

Watch previous coverage of this case in the player above.