Snowfall amounts are lower so far this season compared to normal

Posted at 2:48 PM, Jan 15, 2024
GREER, AZ — There's optimism along the slopes of the White Mountains in eastern Arizona even if snowfall hasn't been as abundant this season so far.

Todd Clarke, Sunrise Park Resort's general manager, says December was a challenging month for many resorts, including those in Arizona.

Since the beginning of the season, Sunrise has received 68 inches of natural snow, which is slightly below the average and nearly two feet below last year's monstrous winter.

The amount at Arizona Snowbowl in Flagstaff is even lower, only picking up 56 inches of snow so far.

It's not ideal, but at Sunrise, Clarke says the key has been investments amounting to $10 million over the past three years.

"We've had over a 400% increase in the last three years in visitorship," Clarke stated. "It's really just remarkable."

January and February tend to be the snowiest in Arizona's high country, but if storms stay away, Clarke says Sunrise will work with whatever Mother Nature provides.

