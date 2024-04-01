Watch Now
Small winnings across the Valley as Powerball jackpot grows to $1 billion

Monday night's total is estimated at $1 billion
Powerball ticket
Posted at 11:09 AM, Apr 01, 2024
The Powerball jackpot is still up for grabs! Monday night's total is estimated at $1 billion.

There were a few small winners in the Valley from Saturday's drawing.

The winning numbers for Saturday, March 30 were: 12, 13, 33, 50, 52 Powerball: 23 - Power Play 3x.

Four small winning tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Safeway - 3800 W Happy Valley Rd., Phoenix- $50,000 win
  • Circle K - 8325 W Deer Valley Rd, Peoria - $50,000 Win
  • Circle K - 6691 W Greenway Rd., Glendale - $150,000 (w/Powerplay)
  • Walmart - 1741 E Florence Rd., Casa Grande - $150,000 (w/Powerplay)
