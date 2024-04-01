Small winnings across the Valley as Powerball jackpot grows to $1 billion

The Powerball jackpot is still up for grabs! Monday night's total is estimated at $1 billion.
There were a few small winners in the Valley from Saturday's drawing.
The winning numbers for Saturday, March 30 were: 12, 13, 33, 50, 52 Powerball: 23 - Power Play 3x.
Four small winning tickets were sold at the following locations:
- Safeway - 3800 W Happy Valley Rd., Phoenix- $50,000 win
- Circle K - 8325 W Deer Valley Rd, Peoria - $50,000 Win
- Circle K - 6691 W Greenway Rd., Glendale - $150,000 (w/Powerplay)
- Walmart - 1741 E Florence Rd., Casa Grande - $150,000 (w/Powerplay)