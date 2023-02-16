Skydiver rescued from power line in Eloy

ELOY, AZ — A skydiver was rescued in Eloy Thursday afternoon after getting stuck above the ground in power lines.

The skydiver was awake and alert and was flown to a Valley hospital after being untangled from the parachute chords by firefighters, according to the Eloy Fire Department.

Officials say crews worked with power officials to ensure the power was off and was grounded before attempting the rescue.

It is unknown how the skydiver got stuck in the power lines.

The extent of the skydiver's injuries are currently unknown.