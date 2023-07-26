Sixteen lightning-caused fires reported in the Payson Ranger District in 72 hours

PAYSON, AZ — Payson Ranger District fire crews are battling several lightning-caused brush fires this week. A total of 16 lightning-caused fires sparked in the Payson Ranger District in a 72-hour span, according to the US Forest Service.

The largest of the fires is the Greenhorn Fire, which was reported on July 22 and has burned approximately 52 acres. That fire is located in the northeast portion of the Mazatzal Wilderness near Polles Mesa.

This comes while several other large wildfires continue to burn north of the Valley. The Diamond Fire, located southwest of Sunflower in the Tonto National Forest, has grown to 1,034 acres and is 0% contained. It is believed to have started on July 22. The Diamond Fire caused a temporary closure of SR 87 in both directions, while northbound lanes have since reopened. The community of Sunflower remains in a GO status for evacuations due to the fire.

In total, the Tonto National Forest has experienced 24 lightning-caused fires in that same 72-hour time frame this week.

