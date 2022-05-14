Silver Alert issued for missing child with autism from eastern Arizona

APACHE COUNTY, AZ — Officials are searching for an 11-year-old boy with autism who was last seen Friday afternoon in eastern Arizona.

Arizona Department of Public Safety says a Silver Alert has been activated for Preston Owens, who reportedly walked away from his home in Apache County.

He was last seen near milepost 341 along Highway 191, which is located east of Holbrook and between St. Johns and Sanders.

ADOT milepost map Image shows general last-seen location near arrow



Officials say Owens has autism and ADHD, and left home with no shoes, no food and no water.

He was last seen wearing a black Batman shirt and plaid pajama pants.

He has black hair and brown eyes, is about 3 feet, 8 inches tall, and is 90 pounds.

No further information about his disappearance was immediately known.

