4-year-old Show Low boy found safe after being reported missing Tuesday morning

UPDATE: Police say Aiden has been found and is safe

——————

The Show Low Police Department is asking for help finding a 4-year-old boy.

Aiden Skausen was last seen Tuesday morning just after 9 a.m. in the area of the Elk Ridge Apartments in Show Low.

Police say Aiden is autistic but verbal.

He is believed to be wearing a red ball cap, a teal/blue t-shirt, and black shorts. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crews are searching the areas of the apartments, Sierra Pines, and Snow Creek neighborhoods.

If you have any information or see Aiden, contact the Show Police Department immediately at (928) 537-4365.