Seven best Arizona landmarks for visitors and locals to check out this time of year

PHOENIX — Thousands of people from all over the country flock to the Valley this time of year. While most will be focused on the Cactus League Spring Training schedule, it's important to note that Arizona provides unmatched beauty across its land!

Here are some of the state's best landmarks to check out while in town.

1 - Grand Canyon

The Grand Canyon, a distinguishable landmark, is within reach as it's only approximately three hours from Phoenix! View the breathtaking scenery and encompass the national park. For lodging information, click here.

The Historic District within the park is where the village first started 120 years ago. Remote Tuweep is a scenic point where visitors can view the Colorado River. Shop at the Desert View Watchtower gift shop or grab some ice cream and enjoy the scenery. Hike The Canyon Rim Trail on the west village, a seven-mile road with nine overlooks.

Location: 20 South Entrance Road, Grand Canyon, AZ

Cost: Vehicle permit – $35.00 (admits one vehicle and its passengers), Individual permit – $20.00 (admits one person when entering by foot, bicycle or park shuttle bus)

National Park Service Colorado River from the Dam Overlook

2 - San Xavier del Bac Mission

The oldest European structure in Arizona stands off Interstate 19 as a Catholic church. The church has an 18th-century feel and environment. The building is unique to Arizona and visited by thousands a year.

Location: 1950 W San Xavier Road, Tucson, AZ 85746

Cost: Free

Hours: Open every day from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

3 - Meteor Crater Natural Landmark

This landmark is roughly three hours from Phoenix and 8-10 degrees warmer, wear comfortable shoes to explore the meteorite impact site! Learn about the crater at the Discovery Center & Space Museum. Roam the trails and lookout points. Take an outdoor guided rim tour and hear about the geologic impact the crater left.

Location: Interstate 40, Exit 233, Winslow, AZ 86047

Hours: Open every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Adults $25, Seniors 60+ $23, Children 6-12 $16

Meteor Crater

4 - Montezuma Castle National Monument

See this preserved ancient dwelling from centuries ago. The ruins are said to belong to the Sinagua Indian people. Due to the shielded area, the castle has been protected against rain and sun damage. Explore the museum, walk through the trails or have a picnic at their designated lunch area!

Location: Montezuma Castle Road, Camp Verde, AZ

Hours: Every day from 8 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.

Cost: Adult - $10, children aged 15 and under are free

5 - Arcosanti Tours

Visit the main stage where singer Olivia Rodrigo performed her song “favorite crime” in her documentary. Book and room on the site and explore the architecture and canyon views on your own!

The experience comes with an architectural tour while experiencing the planning, building and aesthetic photo opportunities of Arcosanti. The Archives tour is an exploration of the art and ideas of the founder Paolo Soleri. The sustainability tour views what makes this a unique urban prototype.

Location: 13555 S Cross L Road, Mayer, AZ 86333

Hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Cost: General admission $22, ages 13-17 $13, children 12 and under free, student with school ID $17

6 - The Gold King Mine & Ghost Town

Stop by Jerome and visit the historic mining town! Pan for gold and learn techniques from panners. Explore the rustic buildings and take pictures with the cars in the mining town.

Location: Perkinsville Road, Jerome, AZ 86331

Hours: Wednesday – Monday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Cost: Children 6-12 $7, Adults 13-79 $12, children 5 & under and adults over 80 are free.

7 - Winslow ‘the corner’

Snap a photo at the famous “now I’m standin’ on the corner in Winslow, Arizona” scene. The Eagles hit song “Take it easy” has a verse inspired by the small town. Singer and songwriter Jackson Brown was left stranded in Winslow when his car broke down. He was standing around for help until he saw “a girl, my lord, in a flatbed Ford.”

Location: Corner of Kinsley &, E 2nd Street, Winslow, AZ 86047

Cost: Free