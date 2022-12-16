Watch Now
Arizona Diamondbacks 2023 Spring Training tickets to go on sale

First home Spring Training game is Saturday, February 25
Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. (Getty Images)
Posted at 8:44 AM, Dec 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-16 10:44:52-05

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Tickets to see the Arizona Diamondbacks at Salt River Fields during Spring Training go on sale Friday!

Tickets are available Friday at 11 a.m.

The D-backs Spring Training season begins on Saturday, February 25, against the Colorado Rockies.

Their second home game is Monday, February 27 against the Chicago Cubs at 1:10 p.m., the only time the two will meet at Salt River Fields this spring. The D-backs will also host a free game later that day against West Virginia's college baseball team the Mountaineers at 6:40 p.m.

For the full schedule, and to purchase tickets when they become available, click here.

