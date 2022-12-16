Arizona Diamondbacks 2023 Spring Training tickets to go on sale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Tickets to see the Arizona Diamondbacks at Salt River Fields during Spring Training go on sale Friday!

Tickets are available Friday at 11 a.m.

The D-backs Spring Training season begins on Saturday, February 25, against the Colorado Rockies.

Their second home game is Monday, February 27 against the Chicago Cubs at 1:10 p.m., the only time the two will meet at Salt River Fields this spring. The D-backs will also host a free game later that day against West Virginia's college baseball team the Mountaineers at 6:40 p.m.

For the full schedule, and to purchase tickets when they become available, click here.