Senate President responds to D.O.J. concerns on Maricopa County election audit

Senate President Karen Fann told the U.S. Justice Department the state senate will indefinitely defer its plan to canvass Maricopa County voters as part of its audit of the county’s 2020 Presidential election results.

The D.O.J. sent a letter to Fann earlier this week expressing concerns about ballot security and the audit firm’s plan to interview voters.

In a response sent Friday, Fann says canvassing will only happen if it’s necessary to complete the audit.

If that becomes necessary, the Senate President said canvassing will not be done based on race, ethnicity, sex or party affiliation.

The D.O.J. warned Fann the audit may be violating federal law.

The Senate President also responded to concerns over the lack of ballot security, telling the Justice Department after some early and well-publicized challenges, the security protocols at the audit site have been made very strong.

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs does not agree. Observers representing her office say the chain of custody of the ballots was broken.