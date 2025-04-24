Sen. Ruben Gallego calls for sweeping immigration changes

U.S. Sen. Ruben Gallego called for a series of sweeping immigration changes on Wednesday.

“Getting illegal border crossing to near as zero as possible should be a bipartisan position,” Gallego told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show. “I think that’s something that we could all start with right there.”

With border crossings at an all-time low, the Arizona Democrat suggested giving more resources to border patrol and opening up more ports of entry so individuals can enter the country legally.

U.S. Border Czar Tom Homan announced that Border Patrol encounters were down to 7,181 for all of March.

“So let’s give border patrol everything they want for how many men they need for the border,” Gallego said. “(Let’s give them) how many vehicles they need and put walls and barriers where it’s necessary and needed and open up more ports of entry. Make sure that they’re fully staffed, make sure that people can actually check it.”

Read the full story from KTAR here.