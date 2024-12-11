Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has missed more than 60% of votes in D.C. since mid-November

Until today, Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema hadn’t voted on the Senate floor since the week before Thanksgiving. Today she reemerged and cast her first vote since November 21st, voting “no” alongside Senator Joe Minchin of West Virginia to effectively block a Democrat-led effort to secure a majority on the National Labor Relations Board.

Prior to today’s vote, Sinema had missed more than 60% of the votes she could have cast between the months of November and December.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

In Washington D.C., Scripps News’ Congressional Correspondent Nate Reed, went to Sinema’s Capitol Hill office and was told by a staffer that they didn’t believe Arizona’s outgoing Senator was there.

Multiple requests for comment to Sinema’s team have gone unanswered.

The Senator wasn’t always absent on Capitol Hill, from April 2022 to March 2024 she only missed a handful of votes, according to the nonpartisan website GovTrack.

However, things changed in March when she announced she would not run for reelection. Since April of this year, Sinema has missed about a third of more than 200 votes.

Congressman Ruben Gallegos will replace Sinema in January after winning Arizona’s Senate race against Republican Kari Lake.