Watch Now
NewsArizona News

Actions

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has missed more than 60% of votes in D.C. since mid-November

Since April of this year, Sinema has missed about a third of more than 200 votes
Until today, Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema hadn’t voted on the Senate floor since the week before Thanksgiving. Today she re-emerged, and cast her first vote since November 21st, voting “no” alongside Senator Joe Minchin of West Virginia to effectively block a Democrat-led effort to secure a majority on the National Labor Relations Board. Prior to today’s vote, Sinema had missed more than 60 percent of the votes she could have cast between the months of November and December.
Congress Campaign Donations Sinema
Posted

Until today, Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema hadn’t voted on the Senate floor since the week before Thanksgiving. Today she reemerged and cast her first vote since November 21st, voting “no” alongside Senator Joe Minchin of West Virginia to effectively block a Democrat-led effort to secure a majority on the National Labor Relations Board.

Prior to today’s vote, Sinema had missed more than 60% of the votes she could have cast between the months of November and December.

Null

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you!

Connect with us: share@abc15.com

Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

In Washington D.C., Scripps News’ Congressional Correspondent Nate Reed, went to Sinema’s Capitol Hill office and was told by a staffer that they didn’t believe Arizona’s outgoing Senator was there.

Multiple requests for comment to Sinema’s team have gone unanswered.

The Senator wasn’t always absent on Capitol Hill, from April 2022 to March 2024 she only missed a handful of votes, according to the nonpartisan website GovTrack.

However, things changed in March when she announced she would not run for reelection. Since April of this year, Sinema has missed about a third of more than 200 votes.

Congressman Ruben Gallegos will replace Sinema in January after winning Arizona’s Senate race against Republican Kari Lake.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen