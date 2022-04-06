Second Sacramento mass shooting suspect charged with marijuana violation in Arizona, records show

SACRAMENTO — Officials announced another arrest following a mass shooting in Sacramento, saying the first suspect’s brother was also reportedly involved. Both suspects were charged with crimes in Arizona, records show.

Police identified the second suspect as 27-year-old Smiley Martin. He was found at the scene early Sunday morning with serious injuries, then taken to a hospital where he was identified as a person of interest.

Six people were killed and 12 others were injured during the shooting. It was the second mass shooting in five weeks in California's capital city.

In a statement on Tuesday police said, "Earlier this week, officers arrested Dandrae Martin, 26, and Smiley Martin, 27. Dandrae faces charges of assault with a firearm and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Smiley will be facing charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun."

According to Maricopa County court records, Smiley pleaded guilty to a marijuana charge in 2013, and in 2014, a warrant was issued for a probation violation. He was also named as a defendant in a case as a fugitive from justice, records show.

AP This Feb. 6, 2022, booking photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Smiley Allen Martin, two days before he was released to Sacramento County probation for his sentence on charges of corporal injury and assault likely to cause great bodily injury. Martin was arrested Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in connection with a mass shooting that killed six people in Sacramento, Calif. Martin is the brother of Dandrae Martin, the first suspect taken into custody in the investigation. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP)

He was recently released from prison on probation in February, according to Martin's criminal records. Throughout his adult life, Martin has "displayed a pattern of criminal behavior," and has previously been convicted of felonies such as robbery and possession of a firearm, according to a letter, obtained by ABC News, that the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office sent to the state's parole board in 2021, requesting that Martin be denied early release.

Dandrae was behind bars in Arizona until 2020. In 2016, he was charged in Arizona with aggravated assault and unlawful imprisonment.

A third person, 31-year-old Daviyonne Dawson, was also arrested in connection with the shooting.