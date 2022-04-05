Man arrested in connection to deadly Sacramento shooting has Arizona criminal record

PHOENIX — Police in Sacramento, California have one man in custody in connection to a mass shooting that left six people dead and a dozen others injured over the weekend.

Dandrae Martin was arrested for assault and illegal weapons possession charges and is being called a “related suspect” in the Sacramento shooting. Details on his exact involvement have not been released.

Court paperwork obtained by ABC15 shows Martin was convicted on drug and criminal charges in 2018. In 2016, he was charged in Arizona with aggravated assault and unlawful imprisonment. Court records show he pleaded guilty to punching, kicking, and choking a woman in a hotel room when she refused to work for him as a prostitute.

He was also wanted on a misdemeanor warrant by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department in Southern California.

Martin was freed from Arizona prison in 2020.

His first court appearance in connection to the Sacramento shooting is scheduled for Tuesday.