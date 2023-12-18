Scratchers and draw tickets with millions in prize money recently sold in Arizona

Luck was in the air across Arizona!

There were multiple big prize winners in the Arizona Lottery's recent drawings and scratchers.

On Sunday, someone in Queen Creek won more than $313,000 in a Fantasy Five jackpot. The winning ticket was sold at a Walmart near Ocotillo and Rittenhouse roads.

There were also prizes that came from scratchers and draw games.

In Phoenix, a Set For Life scratcher brought someone $5 million. The lucky ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven store near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue.

At Fry's Food grocery store on Glassford Hill in Prescott, someone had a winning Triple Twist ticket that turned out to be worth nearly $2.8 million.

Other recent winning tickets include the following:

