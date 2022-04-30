Watch
Scottsdale woman avoids jail for voting dead mom's ballot

Ross D. Franklin/AP
Tracey Kay McKee shown in court on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in Phoenix. A judge in Phoenix on Friday, April 29, 2022 sentenced Tracey Kay McKee, who now lives in California to two years' felony probation, fines and community service for voting her dead mother's ballot in the 2020 general election.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Posted at 8:23 AM, Apr 30, 2022
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A Scottsdale woman charged with illegal voting for casting her dead mother’s mail ballot in the November 2020 election has avoided jail time but will serve two years probation.

Tracey Kay McKee was sentenced on Friday.

She had pleaded guilty to a reduced felony charge of attempted illegal voting in February.

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office dropped an additional perjury charge. Prosecutors wanted at least 30 days in county jail because she lied to investigators and railed about the need to prosecute voter fraud.

The 64-year-old registered Republican sobbed as she apologized for committing the crime.

She's one of 10 Arizonans charged so far with illegally voting in the 2020 general election that then-President Donald Trump lost.

