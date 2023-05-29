Salt River Tubing sees high turnout, MCSO anticipates potential additional closures of roads to lakes, rivers

It's a busy weekend on the water for first responders and those looking to cool off.

On the long, Memorial Day weekend, people went to the rivers and lakes to enjoy the cold water. Many had the same idea, which led to closures of a few recreational areas or at least the roads to them.

People going to the Salt River on Saturday had to wait in long lines to either just get to the parking lot of Salt River Tubing or up to Saguaro Lake.

There were also long lines of people waiting to get their rentals.

However, those who went tubing told ABC15 they were not surprised to see it that packed.

Jacob Ossoff, who went kayaking with a group through Saguaro Lake Ranch, said he went to the river early for the kayaking expedition.

“Obviously pretty crowded down here. There were a lot of tubers out, a lot of kayakers, pretty crowded so it was a bit tricky navigating all that, but it was a good time,” Ossoff said.

William Jinks, the new owner of Salt River Tubing, said they hit record numbers of about 5,800 people coming through Saturday and said Sunday tracked high as well, with about 3,500 people by 10 am.

Because of the congestion and full parking lots, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said they had to close a portion of the road to the area for about an hour.

“When this area becomes too saturated with people, and there’s nowhere to put cars anymore, we are forced to close roads down to stop ingress in the area for everybody’s safety because there’s nowhere left for people to go,” said Deputy Jim Cesolini, with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Lake Patrol division.

Cesolini said it’s possible more road closures could happen on Monday depending on how busy it gets.

The Maricopa County Parks Department closed the west side of the Lake Pleasant Regional Park area for about four hours because it reached capacity.

As more people gravitate toward the cold water over Memorial Day weekend, first responders continue to urge safety on the water.

Cesolini says emergency response in more urban areas is quicker, but when they’re out up by the Salt River and Lake Pleasant, it may take a little longer.

“The river and the lakes have become a recreation destination for a lot of people here in the valley, but remember, EMS and law enforcement services are delayed. Take responsibility for your family, your friends that you’re coming up with,” he urged.

That means people should have a life jacket or floatation device handy, make sure to have a plan with designated drivers and locations to meet up with a group in case anyone gets lost as well as drink plenty of water, Cesolini said.

“The temperatures can be very deceiving when you’re in the water. You feel cool but you can still get dehydrated and that’s what we’re seeing a lot of our emergencies on,” Cesolini said.

If people do want to enjoy the lakes and rivers Arizona has to offer, it’s encouraged that people should go early.