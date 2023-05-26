Rising number of firearm deaths in the Valley

According to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office, there were 863 firearm-related deaths in the Valley last year. That's the highest rate of firearm deaths in at least eight years and a 46% rate increase during that time.

Firearm deaths outpace those from traffic accidents. It has been that way nearly every year since 2015. The only exception was 2021 when traffic deaths exceeded firearms deaths.

Most firearm deaths in the county are suicides, but the gap with homicides is narrowing. Last year 57%, or 487, firearm deaths were suicides compared to 361 for homicides. In 2015 there were 358 firearm suicide deaths, 68% — eleven points higher than this past year.

The Medical Examiner’s report says homicides in the Valley are at a 30-year high.

Maricopa County is a growing county, but when adjusting for the increased population, firearm homicide rates are still at record-high levels — nearly eight per 100,000 people. It’s more than double the rate eight years ago. During that time, homicides from blunt force and sharp instruments never rose above one per 100,000.

The report also includes pediatric firearm deaths in adolescence. Last year there were a total of 115 deaths for kids aged 13 to 17 — 37 of which were caused by a firearm. Most firearm deaths in adolescence are homicides.

