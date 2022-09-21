Retired AZ DPS director accused of domestic violence

PHOENIX — A woman, alleging physical and verbal abuse, has obtained an order of protection against Arizona's former Department of Public Safety Director Frank Milstead.

ABC15 has confirmed a judge granted an order of protection to a woman who had been in a relationship with Milstead.

In court paperwork from June 2022, the woman detailed acts of physical violence, threats, harassment, and stalking over the course of a year.

Col. Milstead retired in 2020 after six years in charge of the DPS, Arizona's statewide police agency.

Milstead responded in a statement to ABC15 saying he "never harmed or tried to harm" the woman.

Milstead claims the woman only sought the order of protection after she knew he was going to sue her over a financial dispute.