REPORT: Heat-associated deaths rising, happening earlier

The Valley of the Sun is now well into triple digit weather. Meaning some residents, especially the Valley’s elderly and homeless populations are now at risk of heat-related illness and death.

Every year starting in May or June Maricopa County’s health department begins releasing a weekly report that tracks heat-related illnesses and associated deaths. The report released on June 30 is the seventh report and the county is seeing a rise in confirmed and suspected heat-associated deaths, 81 so far this year. More than double compared to the same time frame in 2019 and 2020.

Sadly, it started much earlier this year. The first confirmed heat-associated death occurred on March 13. Two years prior, the first confirmed deaths were in April. In 2019, the first one happened in June.

83% of heat-associated deaths are happening outdoors. This may seem obvious, but the metric is closely tracked by the health department since the remaining 17% of heat-associated deaths that happen indoors often impact the county’s at-risk elderly population that may be living in conditions without a functional A/C unit.

The data in the report suggests that this may already be a problem. One third of the confirmed heat-associated deaths are people over 75 years of age. The data also points to heat-associated deaths adversely impacting homeless populations since half of the confirmed deaths are in the 20- to 34-year-old demographic.