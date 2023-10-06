Report: Arizona teachers paid 33% less than other workers with bachelor's degrees

A report from the Economic Policy Institute shows Arizona teachers are paid 33% less than other workers with bachelor's degrees in the state.

The report, which was released late last month, shows that the pay gap is the second worst, only behind Colorado.

Economic Policy Institute

“On average, teachers earned 73.6 cents for every dollar that other professionals made in 2022,” the report said. “This is much less than the 93.9 cents on the dollar they made in 1996.”

The report was created using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

