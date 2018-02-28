Report: Arizona is deadliest state for pedestrians

TUCSON, AZ - Arizona pedestrians potentially face the highest amount of danger in relation to the state's population, according to a report from the Governors Highway Safety Association.

The report, which cites statistics from the first half of 2017, says Arizona had 1.61 deaths per 100,000 people in that span. That's the highest per capita rate in the country, and nearly double the national average of 0.81 deaths per 100,000 people.

New Mexico had the second-highest rate, at 1.48. Hawaii had the lowest per capita rate, at 0.07.

The report says public authorities are attempting to make streets safety for pedestrians via education campaigns, more pedestrian-friendly planning and targeted law enforcement.

According to Tucson police, there were 25 pedestrian deaths within city limits in 2017. So far this year, six pedestrians have died.