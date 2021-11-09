Rep. Gosar under fire for anime attacking Rep. Ocasio-Cortez

PHOENIX — Arizona congressman Paul Gosar is facing criticism after he tweeted a video that included altered animation showing him striking congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with a sword.

In a tweet Monday night, Ocasio-Cortez said Gosar “shared a fantasy video of him killing me.”

So while I was en route to Glasgow, a creepy member I work with who fundraises for Neo-Nazi groups shared a fantasy video of him killing me



And he’ll face no consequences bc @GOPLeader cheers him on with excuses.



Fun Monday! Well, back to work bc institutions don’t protect woc https://t.co/XRnMAKsnNO — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 9, 2021

She added that Gosar would face no consequences because Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy “cheers him on with excuses.”

Gosar posted the video Sunday afternoon with a note saying: “Any anime fans out there?”

Any anime fans out there? pic.twitter.com/TxX4qiJhOi — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) November 7, 2021

The roughly 90-second video is an altered version of a Japanese anime series, interspersed with shots of border patrol officers and migrants at the southern U.S. border.

In one scene, Gosar’s character is seen striking one made to look like Ocasio-Cortez in the neck.