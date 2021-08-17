Remains found near Dolan Springs in 2016 identified as missing 18-year-old California woman

DOLAN SPRINGS, AZ — The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has identified human remains found near Dolan Springs in 2016 as that of missing 18-year-old Kimberly Rena Jones of California.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, the remains of a young female were found on September 28, 2016, in the White Hills area off of Highway 93, north of Dolan Springs.

Authorities were unable to identify the woman’s body at the time, so a composite sketch was made and distributed but no match was made.

In February 2020, the investigation was assigned to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit.

With the help of a DNA sample and genealogy, the SIU was able to identify potential relatives of the woman.

Months later, in July 2021, officials were able to identify her as 18-year-old Kimberly Rena Jones out of San Bernardino, California.

Jones had been reported missing in 2017, but Mohave County had not been made aware of the report in California.

Authorities say the investigation into Jones' disappearance and death are still ongoing.

Anyone with any information about the disappearance of Jones is urged to call Mohave County’s Special Investigations Unit at 928-753-0753 ext. 4408.