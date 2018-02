Light to moderate showers are expected to be scattered across the Valley through Thursday morning. Here's a look at rainfall totals from across the state (Updated at 3:30 p.m.):

Ahwatukee: 0.08"

Anthem: 0.04"

Apache Junction: 0.04"

Carefree: 0.12"

Cave Creek: 0.08"

Central Phoenix: 0.08"

Chandler: 0.04"

Deer Valley: 0.04"

Fountain Hills: 0.04"

Gilbert: 0.04"

Gold Canyon: 0.04"

Glendale: 0.08"

Mesa: 0.04"

North Phoenix: 0.04"

North Scottsdale: 0.04"

Paradise Valley: 0.12"

Scottsdale: 0.08"

South Phoenix: 0.12"

Tempe: 0.08"

West Phoenix: 0.08"

Queen Creek: 0.04"