PHOENIX - Widespread showers rolled across the Valley overnight bringing over a half an inch of rain to several spots before sunrise.

Another round of showers brought an additional quarter to half an inch of rain to parts of the Valley by mid-morning, leading to some flooded roadways.

We could still see more showers and a few thunderstorms in the Valley this afternoon.

There's a chance we'll see a few showers overnight and Friday morning, but overall, rain chances look lower tomorrow, ahead of our next storm arriving on Christmas Eve.

The snow level will stay around 8,000 feet up north with this first storm, but a second storm will move in on Saturday dropping it to around 4,000 feet.

So, it will likely be a White Christmas for parts of the high country this year. In fact, right now it looks like Flagstaff could end up with as much as a foot of snow by Christmas morning! Stay tuned. This could change as we get closer.

If you had plans to travel on Saturday, you may want to consider bumping up your travel plans to Friday. We'll likely see hazardous driving conditions through the day on Saturday.

Winds will race across our state as that second storm brings a cold front through.

Expect wind gusts near 35 to 40 mph here in the Valley and near 50 mph in the higher terrain on Saturday.

Rain chances will ramp back up to 90 percent here in the Valley by midday Saturday as a cold front moves across. The Phoenix metro could get an additional quarter to half an inch of rainfall.

Temperatures will fall from the upper 60s Thursday to the mid 60s Friday and Saturday. Saturday's cold front will then drop us down into the 50s on Christmas Day.

Overnight lows will be chilly too! Expect Valley lows in the upper 30s to low 40s on Christmas Eve and Christmas night.

We'll dry out and warm back up heading into next week. Highs will return to the upper 60s across the Phoenix metro by Wednesday.

2016 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.34" (-2.41" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.17" (-1.35" from average)

