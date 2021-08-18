RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley Wednesday?

The latest monsoon storms brought rain showers throughout the Valley Wednesday.
Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen across the Valley during this morning's storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
Paradise Valley: 0.59"
Glendale: 0.20"
Peoria: 0.28"
Alhambra: 0.55
Phoenix: 0.24
Maryvale: 0.04"
Mesa: 0.16"
Tempe: 0.04"
Carefree: 0.71"
Scottsdale: 0/04"
Visit www.maricopa.gov/625/Rainfall-Data to see more rainfall totals.