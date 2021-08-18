Watch
RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley Wednesday?

ABC15
Rain in the Valley
Posted at 2:39 PM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 17:39:11-04

The latest monsoon storms brought rain showers throughout the Valley Wednesday.

RADAR: Track storms around Arizona

Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen across the Valley during this morning's storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Paradise Valley: 0.59"

Glendale: 0.20"

Peoria: 0.28"

Alhambra: 0.55

Phoenix: 0.24

Maryvale: 0.04"

Mesa: 0.16"

Tempe: 0.04"

Carefree: 0.71"

Scottsdale: 0/04"

Visit www.maricopa.gov/625/Rainfall-Data to see more rainfall totals.

FULL FORECAST

