Public school teachers lobby the legislature. Not everybody is interested.

PHOENIX — Public school teachers may have a friend in the governor's office, but in the legislature, bills that could put them in jail or ban books their students read in class show they still have their work cut out for them.

On Wednesday, 100 Arizona public school teachers showed up at the legislature hoping to win over hearts and minds.

"I do feel, when you're having conversations with them, they are straight with you because it's a personal experience. One-on-ones are a big deal," said Sara Herrera, a teacher in the Dysart Unified School District.

Having those conversations with Democrats was not a problem, but getting a moment with Republicans was all but impossible.

"There was one that came in and which was cool because I'm also a Republican. Probably the only one in the room. It was good to have representation and know there is somebody hopefully we can bring some more," Deer Valley teacher Amy Mimms said.

Teachers have issues like keeping up with the cost of living and dealing with soaring health insurance costs — issues that are not priorities for Republicans.

"I think what people forget now is, yes we have a Democratic governor, but the Republicans are still in charge of the legislature," State Representative Jennifer Pawlik/ (D) Chandler of District 13 said. Pawlik was one of the lawmakers who met with the teachers.

This session, Republicans passed a bill banning critical race theory even though it's not taught in public schools. Governor Katie Hobbs vetoed it.

Republican bills that call for the banning of certain books and applying criminal penalties to teachers who use books deemed sexually explicit are still making their way through the legislature.

"Right now, I don't feel like they do support education like the Democrats do. It's surprising," said Mimms.

Mimms, Herrera, and the rest of the educators who showed up at the capitol Wednesday know they'll be back, because they know lobbying, like teaching, is not easy.