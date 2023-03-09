Watch Now
Gov. Hobbs vetoes SB 1305 which aims to ban critical race theory

Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, center, is flanked by Arizona House Speaker Ben Toma, R-Glendale, left, and Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, right, at Hobbs' state of the state address at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix on Jan. 9, 2023. On Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, Hobbs' office released its budget proposal, including her plan to seek a repeal of a massive expansion of Arizona's school voucher program. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Posted at 12:19 PM, Mar 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-09 14:33:52-05

PHOENIX — Governor Katie Hobbs has vetoed SB 1305, which would have banned critical race theory in Arizona's classrooms.

On Thursday, the governor released a statement saying, "It is time to stop utilizing students and teachers in culture wars based on fearmongering and unfounded accusations. Bills like SB1305 only serve to divide and antagonize."

Critical race theory, or CRT, is the study looking at how race and racism shaped American law and society. CRT is typically taught in university-level courses.

"I urge the Legislature to work with me on the real issues affecting Arizona schools: underfunded classrooms, a growing educator retention crisis, and school buildings in need of repair and replacement," stated Hobbs. 

