Proposed data center project in Page one mile from Horseshoe Bend

PAGE, AZ — Page residents continue to protest a data center project proposed in their community on a parcel of land less than one mile from the iconic Horseshoe Bend.

In August of 2025, the city council, in a 5-2 vote, decided to sell a 500-acre parcel of land to developer Huntley LLC for $7 million.

The land is just southwest of Highway 89 and State Route 98. In the land sale documents it states Huntley LLC wishes to develop a “1GW Data Center” which they will separately seek required permits and approvals for.

Residents have raised many concerns over the overall impact the project will have on tourism.

“I would love to see the city council change their minds on this data center and choose to protect Page as a beautiful place to visit,” Beth Henshaw said during public comment at the January 15th city council meeting.

An online petition now has over 1,600 signatures as other residents say the project’s environmental impacts are too great.

“We will ensure environmental studies to protect the ancestral ancestral lands of the Navajo Nation, the sacred drying and dying Colorado River, the protected public lands, preserved for the enjoyment of future generations, and lest we forget the majority of the community that opposes this nightmare,” Michelle Zia said.

Community members are also upset about emails that surfaced in a public records request which showed council had communications with Huntley LLC in 2024 before the official land sale in 2025.

The city then released a statement on the e-mails, saying “As with many large-scale economic development proposals, early conversations between the City and a prospective developer included the use of a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).”

You can read the City’s full statement here. The parcel of land still needs to go through a re-zoning process before a data center can be built there.