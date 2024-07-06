Prop 123 which funds K-12 education set to expire next year
Lawmakers wrapped up the session without sending a renewal of Prop 123 to the voters. Without any further action - it will expire on July 1 of next year. ABC15 is diving deeper into the ramifications of this and why several proposals this session never advanced.
Posted at 5:44 PM, Jul 05, 2024
Funding for Arizona's Proposition 123 is set to expire next July, leaving educators and parents concerned about the future.
The money for Prop 123 comes from the State Land Trust, which needs the approval of voters in order to fund K-12 education.
A Prop 123 renewal has the support of both Democrats and Republicans, but they're split on the details.
