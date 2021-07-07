Watch
NewsArizona News

Actions

Prisoner objects to proposed change in execution briefings

items.[0].image.alt
AP
FILE -This undated file photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections, shows Clarence Dixon, who was sentenced to death in the 1977 killing of Deana Bowdoin, a 21-year-old Arizona State University senior, in Maricopa County. On Tuesday, July 6, 2021, Dixon's lawyer objected to a request to modify the briefing schedule in the state of Arizona's bid to get an execution warrant against her client. (Arizona Department of Corrections via AP, File)
Death Penalty Arizona
Posted at 11:07 AM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 14:07:27-04

PHOENIX — A death-row prisoner who could be among the first in Arizona to be executed in almost seven years is opposing a move that would reduce the amount of time he would have to respond to the state's request for his execution warrant.

Prosecutors asked the Arizona Supreme Court two weeks ago to modify the briefing schedule in their bid to get an execution warrant against Clarence Dixon after they revealed the shelf life of the state’s lethal injection drug was half as long than they previously thought.

The changes are being sought to accommodate for the shorter shelf life and keep the projected Oct. 19 execution date on track.

Dixon was convicted and sentenced to death for the 1978 killing of a 21-year-old Arizona State University student.

Death Penalty Arizona
FILE -This undated file photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections, shows Clarence Dixon, who was sentenced to death in the 1977 killing of Deana Bowdoin, a 21-year-old Arizona State University senior, in Maricopa County. On Tuesday, July 6, 2021, Dixon's lawyer objected to a request to modify the briefing schedule in the state of Arizona's bid to get an execution warrant against her client. (Arizona Department of Corrections via AP, File)

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch your Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals only on ABC15