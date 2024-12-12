President Trump nominates Kari Lake as 'Director of the Voice of America'

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Kari Lake as the Director of the Voice of America.

According to a release from the Trump-Vance administration, Lake will work closely with the next head of the U.S. Agency for Global Media, "to ensure that the American values of Freedom and Liberty are broadcast around the World FAIRLY and ACCURATELY."

Voice of America, according to the company's website, is the "largest U.S. international broadcaster... committed to providing comprehensive coverage of the news and telling audiences the truth."