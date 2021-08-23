Powerball adds third weekly drawing, giving Arizonans another chance to win big

PHOENIX — Starting Monday, Arizona residents will get another chance to win the lottery when the state adds a third weekly Powerball drawing.

“Our Powerball players love to pursue that jackpot and this going to give more opportunities for that jackpot to grow faster and larger,” said Arizona Lottery Executive Director Gregg Edgar.

According to lottery officials, in 2021, the lottery brought in more than $1.4 billion.

Of that, $261 million went to programs and services including those focused on improving health, education, and transportation.

“In the end, lottery and Powerball are all about that opportunity to win and dream big and have a lot of fun,” said Edgar.

“It's an entertainment proposition where, in the end, that dollar you put down goes back to help the community,” he added.

The additional drawing will not change the Powerball game, price, prize structure, or the odds of winning.

However, it’s unclear how much money the new drawing will generate.

The schedule for these additional ticket sales for Monday drawings will be identical to the current schedule, with sales being paused at 6:59 p.m. on draw nights.

Players can watch the new Monday night drawing online on a livestream on Powerball.com.