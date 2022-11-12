Police say "no substance" found in suspicious envelope at Kari Lake's office

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say there was no substance found inside a suspicious envelope sent to Kari Lake's campaign headquarters last week.

Kari Lake's campaign said an envelope containing "suspicious white powder" was opened at her campaign headquarters in Phoenix Saturday.

The Phoenix Fire Department said they were called to the building near 40th Street and Camelback Road on Sunday.

Phoenix police initially said there were suspicious items found inside the mail.

On Friday, Phoenix police said the state lab tested the items and turned them over, and determined there was no substance inside.

Immediately following the incident, Kari Lake's campaign released the following statement:

Yesterday, a member of the Kari Lake staff opened an envelope delivered to our campaign office that contained suspicious white powder. It was one of two envelopes that were confiscated by law enforcement and sent to professionals at Quantico for examination, and we are awaiting details. The staff member is currently under medical supervision. Just two days before Election Day, our campaign headquarters remains shut down. We look forward to law enforcement completing their investigation as quickly as possible. Rest assured, we are taking this security threat incredibly seriously and we are thankful for the Phoenix PD, FBI, first responders, bomb squad, and HazMat crews that responded to this incident. In the meantime, know that our resolve has never been higher and we cannot be intimidated. We continue to push full speed ahead to win this election on Tuesday.

