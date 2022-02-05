Watch
Plan to gun down feral cattle spurs concern among ranchers

Seth Perlman/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2011, file photo, Simmental beef cattle feed on hay in a pasture near Middletown, Ill. As ranchers in drought-parched Texas and Oklahoma cut back their herds some ranchers in other states with healthy pastures like Illinois, Iowa and Montana are adding to their herds. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)
Posted at 6:47 AM, Feb 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-05 08:47:06-05

ALBUQUERQUE, NM — One national forest near the New Mexico-Arizona border has had a problem with feral cattle for years.

Federal wildlife agents plan to put more of a dent in the population next week by gunning down the animals via helicopter.

But the New Mexico Cattle Growers' Association is concerned about the agents' ability to delineate branded from unbranded livestock.

There also are concerns that leaving cow carcasses on the landscape will only help attract wolves and put livestock at greater risk of predation.

Federal officials say the unbranded and unauthorized cattle pose a threat to the environment and need to be removed from within the Gila Wilderness.

