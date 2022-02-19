Pilot killed in plane crash northwest of Kingman Saturday

KINGMAN, AZ — A pilot has died after a plane crash near the Triangle Airpark, northwest of Kingman Saturday.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says the pilot was the only person on board the plane at the time of the crash and did not survive.

Details on what caused the plane to crash have not been released.

Mohave Co. says the plane was a single-engine Cesna.

The FAA and NTSB have been notified and are responding to the scene of the crash.

The pilot's identity hasn't been released.

No other details have been provided at this time.