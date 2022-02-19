Watch
NewsArizona News

Actions

Pilot killed in plane crash northwest of Kingman Saturday

items.[0].image.alt
Google Maps
Triangle Airpark.png
Posted at 3:39 PM, Feb 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-19 17:42:22-05

KINGMAN, AZ — A pilot has died after a plane crash near the Triangle Airpark, northwest of Kingman Saturday.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says the pilot was the only person on board the plane at the time of the crash and did not survive.

Details on what caused the plane to crash have not been released.

Mohave Co. says the plane was a single-engine Cesna.

The FAA and NTSB have been notified and are responding to the scene of the crash.

The pilot's identity hasn't been released.

No other details have been provided at this time.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV