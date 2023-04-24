Watch Now
PHOTOS: Northern Lights visible in Arizona Sunday night

People around parts of Arizona got the rare opportunity to see some of the northern lights Sunday night!
northern lights apache junction
Posted at 4:50 AM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 08:08:56-04

Some Arizonans got the rare opportunity to see the Northern Lights Sunday night.

Experts predicted the lights would be more visible in other parts of the country on April 23, 2023, but as the day went on, it was believed that areas in northern California would be able to see them, too.

However, as pictured by numerous ABC15 viewers across northern Arizona and near the Valley, hues of purple were seen as far south as Arizona!

Andrew Pescador shared this view of the colors over the San Francisco Peaks in northern Arizona.

northern lights arizona
Northern lights seen near Flagstaff

Deborah Burd shared this photo from Payson.

northern lights payson

Stacy Colavito captured the lights from an area east of Apache Junction.

northern lights apache junction

Did you see them too? Share your photos with us here.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, “the Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) and Aurora Australis (Southern Lights) are the result of electrons colliding with the upper reaches of Earth’s atmosphere.”

NOAA continues: “Earth’s magnetic field guides the electrons such that the aurora forms two ovals approximately centered at the magnetic poles. During major geomagnetic storms these ovals expand away from the poles such that aurora can be seen over most of the United States.”

See the Northern Lights forecast and learn more here.

