PHOENIX - Back in February, ABC15 Digital reported a special story that went viral! Tucson High's team manager Alyna Macias was surprised when the junior varsity girls basketball coach told her she's getting her first start of the season. She took that emotion and dominated on the court. The Phoenix Mercury caught wind of the story and invited her to spend a practice as their own manager!

Watch the video above to see Alyna's day as a professional women's basketball manager!

