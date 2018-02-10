NOW BOARDING! Phoenix Suns surprise Southwest passengers

PHOENIX - A handful of Southwest passengers were in for a surprise today when a few high flying Phoenix Suns traded places with frequent flying attendants for some laughs and major shenanigans! Tyson Chandler, Jared Dudley, Marquese Chriss and Dragan Bender participated in the fun at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The tomfoolery included announcing flights, taking boarding passes, and marshaling a plane out of the gate.

Watch the video above to see the Suns' awesome airplane shenanigans!

