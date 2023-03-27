Phoenix man who tried to save coworker set to posthumously receive Carnegie heroism award

PHOENIX — A Phoenix man is being posthumously recognized for his efforts while trying to save a co-worker during a work-related incident in the West Valley.

Roberto Y. Longoria, 42, is set to receive a Carnegie Medal — an honor given “to individuals from throughout the United States and Canada who risk themselves to an extraordinary degree saving or attempting to save the lives of others.”

The Carnegie Hero Fund Commission



Roberto Y. Longoria

The award is considered the highest honor of heroism for civilians in North America, the organization says.

Longoria was a tanker technician who died in August 2021 while trying to rescue his coworker, Jose Perez, who became unresponsive inside a chemical tanker trailer.

Carnegie officials say Longoria started to enter the trailer to help Perez before calling 911 to report the incident. He handed his phone to the truck’s driver to continue the emergency call and then went inside the trailer after getting a respirator mask. Despite calling for help and working to rescue Perez on his own, Longoria also collapsed. Both men died from hydrogen sulfide gas exposure.

A GoFundMe fundraiser was set up after the incident in an effort to take care of his memorial services.

“His compassion for helping others led to his demise,” the GoFundMe page read. “Robert dedicated his life to his family. He dedicated his life to helping people.”

The Carnegie Hero Fund Commission says each of the recipients of the award, or their survivors, will receive a financial grant.

