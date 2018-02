PHOENIX - A Phoenix firefighter is accused of stealing items from multiple fire stations across Phoenix over the last several weeks.

A 36-year-old firefighter was arrested for allegedly stealing cash and other items from various fire stations since January.

“Obviously this person knew what he was looking for,” a police spokesman said.

The man — whose name has not been released — is an 11-year veteran of the Phoenix Fire Department.

According to authorities, the suspect is accused of intentionally setting two separate fires in an effort to get firefighters away from the station.

Sgt. Alan Pfol said the firefighter was a rover in the department, meaning he did not work at a single station and instead moved around to various stations as needed.

He is charged with 8 counts of theft, one count of burglary, one count of criminal damage and two counts of arson.