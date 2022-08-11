Phoenix family shelter struggling to meet high demand as eviction rate climbs

PHOENIX — More Arizonans are being priced out of their homes and some can no longer afford to pay rent.

Maricopa County Justice Court data released last week show July eviction filings are higher than any other time in the past 13 years.

In July, 6,405 evictions were filed through the court, higher than any other month since October of 2008 at 6,975, according to the court.

Homeless shelters are also struggling to meet that demand.

Jackson Fonder, chief executive officer for the UMOM New Day Centers, says more than 240 families are on its emergency shelter waitlist.

That means there’s about a 13-week wait to get into the shelter.

This time last year, Fonder said there was a waitlist of 50 families and a two-and-a-half weeks wait.

“I’ve been at UMOM for about two years. I have not seen a need this high. We are in a crisis situation. Affordable housing is needed more than ever, and to have that many families on a waitlist is a crime,” Fonder said.

Families are staying at the shelter longer, too, making it difficult for other families to get in. Fonder said some families are struggling to find affordable homes to move into.

“We’re seeing more and more evictions. I think you’re also seeing families who have been priced out of their apartments or homes,” Fonder added.

The shelter is one place mom Brynnicka Bradford does not want to be at with her six kids. Though, she tells ABC15 it’s better than sleeping on the floor or in a tent.

For the last year, Bradford has been staying in other people’s homes and shelters. She’s been at the UMOM shelter for the last month and a half, trying to get back on her feet.

“It’s draining, It’s just overwhelming,” she said.

Bradford says a year ago, she was evicted. She had issues with her bank and then couldn’t pay rent. She’s also been looking for a job since then but has certain circumstances she needs to meet since she’s a single mom.

“I try to keep them out of like that situation until I can get on my feet so we could be happy,” she said.

UMOM said it’s doing what it can to help families.

Fonder says they’re seeing more “first-timers” than ever before.

“There are so many organizations out there doing good things. Seriously, it’s amazing,” Fonder continued. “But sometimes we feel like we’re hardly making a dent. We need people to help.”

UMOM said it’s in need of more volunteers as well as donations to help families in need.

If you’re in need of help fighting eviction notices or need rental assistance, there are resources in many counties. You can find a list of resources through the state’s housing department here.

As for eviction filings, a spokesperson with the Maricopa County Justice Court says it’s probable eviction filings will continue to rise, as it has seen that pattern in the last few months.

The court added it’s important to note that while eviction filings go up, the population size of Maricopa County has also increased over the years.