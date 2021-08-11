Perseid meteor shower to light up the sky tonight

PHOENIX — The biggest meteor shower of the year will light up the sky tonight.

The Perseid meteor shower will be most visible Wednesday night from midnight to about 6 a.m. Thursday morning.

Peter Turner with the Phoenix Astronomical Society says we could see up to 200 little flashes of light per hour. Some of those flashes will streak across the sky and then explode. He says the darker your location the better.

“Best just to use your eyes. Sit in a lawn chair, lounge back and look northeast and you’ll see them,” Turner said. “Most people have seen a shooting star and now imagine a hundred of them. That’s a really neat sight. I’ve heard people cheer when they’re watching them that’s how good they are.”

The name of the meteor shower comes from the word Perseidai, the sons of Perseus in Greek mythology.