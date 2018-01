PINAL COUNTY, AZ - According to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office, a man died while hiking a trail at the Superstition Mountains on Saturday.

A PCSO spokesperson said a 69-year-old man from Gilbert was hiking with a boy scout group and near the end of the trail started having trouble breathing.

When Apache Junction Fire crews administered CPR when they arrived on the scene, but the man passed away.

Officials are not yet able to provide an official cause of death or release an identity pending notification of family.